As wind and solar companies propose expansions in new area of our county, Vermilion County Farm Bureau is hosting a Wind / Solar Farm Information Meeting on Zoom on Monday, December 7, 2020. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
Attorneys with Illinois Farm Bureau General Counsel who have worked with members on wind and solar projects across the state will review the basics points that landowners should have covered in their land leases. They’ll discuss such things as easements, access to property, crop damage, equipment removal after use and other important items to cover in your agreement.
Farm Bureau members that are interested in participating in the meeting should contact the Farm Bureau office at (217) 442-8713 to receive details for joining the Zoom broadcast.