Elaine Pearl Leemon, 91, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 12:24 P.M. Wednesday January 20, 2021 at her home at Autumn Fields Adult Community in Hoopeston. She was born November 8, 1929, in Chicago Heights, IL, the daughter of Cheville and Ruby (Rowe) Elliott. She married Charles B. “Chuck” Leemon on August 19, 1948 in Hoopeston. He preceded her in death on August 1, 2009.
She is survived by three daughters, Mary Louise Barten of Hoopeston, IL, Peggy (Gary) Winzenburger of Washington, MO, and Linda Payne of Tarpon Springs, FL; one son, Charles E. (Dixie) Leemon of Hoopeston, IL; one daughter-in-law, Janet Leemon (Rodney) Woolley of Rensselaer, IN; one brother, Edward Cheville Elliott of Pinckney, MI; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Sanders and Eileen Leemon both of Hoopeston, IL; 9 grandchildren, John (Karen) Barten, Jeff (Cathy) Barten, Laura Leemon, Adam (Sarah) Winzenburger, Steve (Katie) Winzenburger, Matt Payne, Cody (Jessica) Leemon, Wes (Dani) Leemon, and Clint (Desirae) Leemon; 5 great-grandchildren, Hayes Scott Leemon, Scarlett Leemon, Noah Barten, Isabella Leemon, and Sophie Leemon and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; son, Scott Leemon; son-in-law, Kevin Payne; grandson, Bruce Leemon; sister-in-law, Dorothy Elliott; brother-in-law, Bill Leemon; and nephew, Robin Elliott.
Elaine was a homemaker, caring for her family and helped her husband on the family farm. She was a member of the Hoopeston United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities including past president of United Methodist Women. Her greatest enjoyment was visiting with family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday January 26, 2021 at Anderson Funeral Home 427 E. Main St. Hoopeston, with Pastor Jemiriye Fakunle and Steve Unger officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Memorials may be made in Elaine’s memory to the Hoopeston United Methodist Church 403 E. Main St. Hoopeston, IL 60942.
