Eastern Illini Electric Cooperate will host its thirty-fourth Annual Meeting June 10, 2021, at the Iroquois County Fairgrounds. The meeting will begin at 6:30 PM in the 4-H building located within the fairgrounds.
The Annual Meeting is a meeting of Eastern Illini members to participate in cooperative business and meet their cooperative leaders and employees. As a democratically controlled, not-for-profit business, our bylaws indicate we host a meeting for members to gather and vote on important matters each year.
Eastern Illini members will vote on official business of the cooperative including the bylaw amendment. The annual meeting is an opportunity to inform members as to changes and progress along with opportunities and challenges pertaining to the cooperative. Also, a voice vote for directors in Districts 3, 4 and 6, who are running uncontested, will occur. Prior to the Annual Meeting, Eastern Illini’s will host a member appreciation event where members can drive through and pick up pre-ordered to-go meals.