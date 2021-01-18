East Central Illinois Community Action Agency has funds for income eligible residents of Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion Counties to help with energy bill assistance and/or emergency assistance at the following locations:
- FORD COUNTY, ILLINOIS OFFICE LOCATION:101 W. Ottawa Road, Paxton, Illinois Office Hours: 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM, Monday through Friday; Office Number: 217-497-2979— FAX: 217-442-0657
- IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS OFFICE LOCATION:219 N. Central Street, Gilman, Illinois; Office Hours: 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM, Monday through Friday; Office Number: 815- 707-5001— FAX: 217-442-0657
- VERMILION COUNTY residents may continue to apply for energy bill assistance at the ECICAA office location, 56 North Vermilion Street, Danville, Illinois, Office Hours: 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM, Monday through Fridays at the office number: 217-554-9100. If evening hour appointments are needed, please let us know.
ECICAA provides to Ford, Iroquois, and Vermilion County residents assistance with energy bill assistance services and or emergency services. These funds allow eligible individuals and families to receive direct payments towards their energy bills. Those who need assistance paying their heating bills may apply for services by calling the office number listed for their county.
Please do not wait until receiving a disconnection notice. Call now for an appointment.
During the COVID pandemic, customers must call or stop by the office to schedule an appointment in order to be served. Customers may request a virtual or face-to-face appointment.
Applicants must bring the following documents to their appointment:
- Social Security Cards for all household members • Driver’s License or Government-issued Photo ID • Proof of gross income for all household members for the 30-day income period, beginning with the date of the application (including pay check stubs, SSA/SSI/SSD current benefit letters, pension/retirement statements, child support, unemployment reports, Township General Assistance notices, self-employment reports, or proof of zero income).
- Copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days
- A signed copy of current lease or rental agreement (if heat and electric service are not in your name, or if utilities are included with the rent)
- Proof of Medical Eligibility or Disability Award Letter; if applicable
- Proof that the household receives Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)/Aid to the Aged, Blind, or Disabled (AABD), and or the Illinois Link Card (Food Stamps), if applicable.