Drive-through and walk-up COVID-19 testing will be available at the Vermilion County Health Department on two dates in March.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 17 and March 31 at the Vermilion County Health Department, located at 200 South College St. in Danville.
No appointment is necessary.
The testing is open to adults and children and is available for Illinois and Indiana residents with or without symptoms.
Participants will be notified of results in 4-7 days.
There is no cost for the testing. Insurance information will be collected for billing, but insurance is not required for testing
Testing is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health
For more information about the testing, call 217-431-2662, ext. 243.