Dorothy I. (Hamilton) Watrous, 99, of Rossville, IL, passed away peacefully at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 25, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
She was born Oct. 27, 1921, in Hoopeston, the daughter of Lovell H. and Ethel (Stump) Hamilton. She married Clifford Watrous on June 16, 1951 at the Hoopeston United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on Nov. 7, 1991.
A visitation will be held 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Rossville United Methodist Church, 116 Maple St. Rossville. The funeral service will follow the visitation and will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church with Pastor Chris Quick officiating. Burial will follow in Rossville Cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.