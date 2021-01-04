With profound sadness we announce the passing of Donna Kay (Ferrell) Holt on December 27, 2020. Donna left this life and received her angel wings surrounded by her husband and children, at home in Lincoln, California. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, Donna spread love through gracious hospitality and kindness.
Donna was born June 15, 1942, in Hoopeston, Illinois, the daughter of Elmer Burton Ferrell and Versia Catherine Ferrell, who preceded her in death. Two brothers, Howard and Dale, and four sisters, Ana Mary Glover, Margaret Ziebart, Margory Hinkle, and Shirley Pence, also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 61 years, John Charles Holt, and her daughter Julie Maul (Brian) of Sparks, NV, sons Eric Holt (Ricki) of Spring, TX, and Darrin Holt of Roseville, CA, 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Donna was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She treasured her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma and Gigi (Great Grandma). Four years ago, she and John moved from Hoopeston to California to be closer to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Donna attended Hoopeston schools, worked at City National Bank in Hoopeston for over 25 years, and was a longtime member of Hoopeston United Methodist Church. Donna was an avid cook and gardener. She especially loved trying new recipes and adding to her extensive collection of cookbooks. She also loved hosting friends and family, in particular for a game (or three) of cards and plenty of laughs. Christmas was a very special time for Donna, who enjoyed decorating the house with her unique Santa collection, baking cookies for friends and family, and attending Christmas Eve candlelight church service.
A celebration of Donna’s life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Hoopeston United Methodist Church (PO Box 218, Hoopeston, IL 60942), Lincoln Hills Community Church (950 East Joiner Parkway, Lincoln, CA 95648, www.lincolnhillscommunitychurch.org) or Snowline Hospice (6520 Pleasant Valley Road, Diamond Spring, CA 95619, www.snowlinehospice.org), which provided wonderful support and care for Donna during her final days.
“What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us.” Helen Keller