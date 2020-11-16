Donna Dae Morts, 73, of Milford, passed away at 7:50 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center, in Kankakee.
Donna was born on May 15, 1947, in Watseka, the daughter of Donald and Eunice (Day) Eighner. She married Stephen Morts on July 7, 1968, in Watseka. He survives.
Due to current Covid-19 health concerns, private family services will he held. She will be laid to rest in Sugar Creek Cemetery.
The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Donna’s life.