Donald Gibson Frazier
Donald Gibson Frazier, 70, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 11:04 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at OSF in Danville.
Donald was born March 21, 1950 in Danville, IL, the son of Ambrose Alfred Frazier and Dorothy Kinney Peevler. He married Sharon (McNeely) Stone on June 24, 2006 at Mann’s Chapel in Rossville. She survives in Hoopeston.
A visitation will be held from 4–7 p.m. Thursday Dec. 3 at Anderson Funeral Home 427 E. Main St. Hoopeston. Due to the Covid restrictions, 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. We kindly ask that face coverings be worn, and social distancing is maintained by those who attend the visitation. A private funeral will be held with burial in the Danville National Cemetery.
