September is Library Card Sign Up Month! Starting September 1 we will have library cards featuring Grogu/Baby Yoda. We’ll also be waiving old fines and fees. Call 217-477-5223 ext. 113 for details.
New Hours, Starting September 7: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.
September 20: DPL Writer’s Group. Our group is open to writers of all kinds: poets, bloggers, fanfic writers, published, and unpublished. This week we’re checking in on writing progress, anything interesting our attendees have recently read, and gathering topic ideas for the following meeting. 4:00 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room and on Zoom. For adults, ages 18 and over. Register at tinyurl.com/DPL-WritersGroup
September 21: Beginner’s Technology Classes. Want to use a computer, but don’t know where to start? Come to the library for a series of classes on all the beginner tips and tricks you need. This week’s class is an Introduction to Email. Individual tutoring will be available between classes as well. Call 217-477-5228 to register. 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd floor conference room
September 21: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Break A Record! 4:30 pm in the Children’s Program Room. Ages 10 — 14.
September 21: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
September 22: Build a Lightsaber! On Wednesday evenings during the month of September, anyone can come in for a Star Wars lightsaber building experience (using pool noodles). 3:30 — 7:00 starting September 1.
September 22: Dungeons & Dragons. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
September 22: Rules of the Road Class. Take your Rules of the Road Class at the Library! Due to COVID-19, classes are subject to cancellation. Pre-registration is required for all classes. Call to register at 217-477-5220. 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room
September 23: Anything Tech for Teens: A loosely structured class covering technology use and safety. We will cover a wide array of topics as needed to aid teens in the proper use of different technology. This week’s we’re covering Google Safety & Usage. 4:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room
September 23: Book Clubs are Murder! Join our murder mystery themed book club. 4:30 in the 2nd Floor Conference Room. This month we are discussing The Face of Deception by Iris Johansen.
September 23: Clickable Comedy — Meme Workshop. Memes are now quintessential to the internet and general culture. Learn how to be a virtual comedic genius! 6:00 pm in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
September 24: Senior Coffee Time: Enjoy a social time with friends old and new around coffee (or tea!) and games. For seniors 60 and older. Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the 1st floor meeting room.
September 25: Mindful Mornings. Relax your way into the weekend with meditation and good vibes Saturday mornings at 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
September 25: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room starting Sept 4
September 25: Writing Commercial Fiction: An Afternoon with Author Matthew Stover. Stover is the author of several Star Wars books, the Acts of Caine series, and more. Join Matthew Stover on Zoom, or watch with us at the library, as he talks about writing fiction for the commercial market. 2:00 p.m. on Zoom or in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. Register for the Zoom webinar at tinyurl.com/DPL-Stover
Children’s Art Challenge: September Theme: Draw Baby Yoda. Each month we will have an art prompt. Send us a photo of your (child’s) art and we will post it on both Facebook and our Website. Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. To submit your work visit tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt
Children’s Curbside Craft Kits: Available on a first come first served basis, Danville Public Library has craft kits for children at Curbside Pick Up. This week’s craft is a Paper Plate BB8. You can also contact the Children’s Dept. at 217-477-5225 to reserve a kit. https://drive.google.com/open?id=1uHXlnK9zczGk0vzWHPsk7rEbpgB45nks
Coloring Contest: Color a picture, win a prize. Pick up coloring sheets at the library. Return entries by the end of the month. Entries will be displayed on the children’s room slat wall. Winners will be notified. Ages Preschool to adult. Contest begins on September 7. Pick up coloring sheets at the library or visit danvillepubliclibrary.org/coloring-contest