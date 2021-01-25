Danville Area Community College has released a list of its honor students for the Fall 2020 Semester.
A student must carry 12 or more credit hours and a straight A (4.0) average on a 4.0 scale to be included on the President’s List. To be included on the Honor’s List, a student must carry 12 or more credit hours and have a B+ (3.5) grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Danville Area Community College Fall 2020 President’s & Honor’s List:
Alvin, IL
President’s List: Hannah Westfahl. Honor’s List: Justin Davis.
Bismarck, IL
President’s List: Olivia Beyer, Ryley Cash, Matt Cress, Grace Dickison. Honor’s List: Gabriel Smith.
Catlin, IL
President’s List: Thomas Hewitt, Autumn Lange, Shelley McLain, Jacob Pickett, Jared Pickett, Kayla Russell, Zoe Washkowiak, Nicole Whitney. Honor’s List: William Anderson, Trystan DeRousse, Vincent Griffin, Kristina Gulick, Alexander Henthorn, Keagan Hunter, Jacob McGee.
Champaign, IL
President’s List: Victoria Kramer. Honor’s List: Katey Dieu.
Covington, IN
President’s List: Caitlyn Bell, Matthew Monty, Kyle Wilson. Honor’s List: Alexandria DeRoeck, Janelle Teeguarden.
Dale, IN
Honor’s List: Dustin DuPont.
Danville, IL
President’s List: Maria Artigas Trayter, Ethan Barnes, Evan Bergeron, Debra Cummings, Cade Cummins, Nathaniel Cundiff, Alexis Darby, Larry Deck, Landon Frazier, Sabrina Fuller, Chloe Grites, Marshall Gudauskas, Lexi Hudson, Charles Johnson, Crystal Johnson, Hailey Krynski, Vicky Labreck, Reuben Laux, Karl Emmanuel Lizades, Mark Lyman, Marlo Maher, Andre Mandeldove, Shannon Masulis-Howard, Krista Mathias, Connor McKiernan, Kaleb Medina, Valeri Mueller, Fiona Pelszynski, Gerri Ray, Crystal Regalado, Drew Reifsteck, Andrew Ritchie, Karlie Rudd, Jillian Russell, Cameron Short, Gabriel Star, Brandon Steinsdoerfer, Audrey Talbott, Lorenz Tiu, Michelle Waites, Sheryl Walsh, Jadeyn Waterman, Erika Williams, Madeline Woods. Honor’s List: Mina Arellano, Elena Bartzis, Madison Bilstad, Selena Caballero, Tyler Cavenaile, Jeremiah Cooper, DiDamie Cramer, Veljko Culibrk, April Davis, Alliah Dawson, Benjamin Dowers, Brooke Dudley, Jaclyn Esteves, Nicole Finch, Cedrick Gibson, Isabella Hayes, Tobin Hess, Jada Hillsman, Kenneth Hyndman, Sebastian Kelly, Kayli Koch, Megan Kropp, Jessica Ledesma, Kaitlyn Loewenstein, Joshua Maguire, Christian Masterman, Shayla Mills, Mayte Montes, Brandon Moulton, Kylie Neuman, Madison Nosler, Joshua Nuckolls, Christina Oakley, Andrea Phillpott, Chianne Pollard, Emyle Sanks, Sadee Scaggs, Sydney Scholz, Tinlee Shepherd, Brooke Spann, Jacob Stipp, Sarah Story, Ariana Thompson Spriggs, Linda Trammell, Baylee Unekis, Mikayla Williams, Ella Wolfe, Rylan Wolfe.
Delray Beach, FL
Honor’s List: Herbison Augustin.
East Lynn, IL
President’s List: Joanna Walder.
Fairmount, IL
President’s List: Kimberly Hatcher. Honor’s List: Kieler Bennett, Rose Cooper, Hailey Hunter, Alysen Van Leer.
Findlay, IL
President’s List: Dirk Bruyn.
Fithian, IL
President’s List: Codey McMahon.
Frankfort, IN
President’s List: Dylan Henning.
Georgetown, IL
President’s List: Elena Dean, Conor Deering, Gabe Gardner, Kerri Hayward, Kimberly Sorenson. Honor’s List: Cloe Amos, Adrienne Arlington, Brittany Crawley, Brandon Vallangeon, Cameron Winland.
Germantown Hills, IL
President’s List: Kyle Bartman.
Granville, IL
Honor’s List: Lucas Olson.
Greencastle, IN
President’s List: Lauren Harper.
Henning, IL
President’s List: Hannah Van Hoveln. Honor’s List: Ashlynn Griffin.
Hoopeston, IL
President’s List: Charis Allen, Kiara Colunga, Story Fenner, Tracy White. Honor’s List: Mckenzie Akins, Megan Bertram, Kaitlynn Cline, Kolin Dugle, Kayla Peterson, Danielle Simpson.
Hume, IL
Honor’s List: Logan Richardson.
Indianapolis, IN
Honor’s List: Mikayla Campbell.
Kingman, IN
President’s List: Corinne Moore.
Markleville, IN
President’s List: Mckenzie Richardson.
Milford, IL
Honor’s List: Gabriel Woods.
Oakwood, IL
President’s List: Rachel Cyphers, Jasmine Makowski, Katherine Thompson. Honor’s List: Landan Crowder, Cameron Helka, Amanda Marsh, Allie Plotner, Jackson Powell, Joie Sollers, Jadyn Turner, Riley Walker.
Paris, IL
President’s List: Anthony Hutchings.
Perrysville, IN
Honor’s List: Ashley Thompson.
Potomac, IL
President’s List: Rachel Colunga, Ellie Masengale.
Rankin, IL
President’s List: Erin Anderson. Honor’s List: Megan Schmid.
Ridge Farm, IL
President’s List: David Kurtz, Sydnie Spires. Honor’s List: Joshua Land, Shelby Waltz.
Rossville, IL
President’s List: Aaron Beirl, Megan Brown, Dannielle Goff, Jamie Medlen, MacKenzie Randall, Jack Silver. Honor’s List: Kai Maged, Brian Shelato, Alexis White.
Saint Joseph, IL
President’s List: Brandie Bowlin.
Sidell, IL
President’s List: Elijah O'Brien, Joseph Sergent. Honor’s List: Shelby Guthrie.
Taylorville, IL
Honor’s List: Daniel Gardner.
Tilton, IL
President’s List: Gerald Wallace, Cassidy Warrick. Honor’s List: Dakota Finley, Kaleigh Wells.
Urbana, IL
President’s List: Serge Kabamba.
Watseka, IL
President’s List: Amanda Smith. Honor’s List: Lukas Ball, Maxwell Gooding.
Wellington, IL
President’s List: Madison Aranda.
Westville, IL
President’s List: Amber Atkinson, Hayden Davis, Jacob Fahey, Ashlee LaGrand, Hunter Lange, Hayley Learnard, Trent Maxwell, Kalen McGowan, Elizabeth Melecosky, Nicholas Pinter, Alec Schaumburg, Coleen Wakeland. Honor’s List: Caden Brant, Kia Burke, Alexander Lyon, Elsie Strako.
Williamsport, IN
President’s List: Hannah Harvey. Honor’s List: Kegan Moore.