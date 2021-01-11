Enrollment for spring ESL classes and High School Equivalency/GED test prep courses is now open at Danville Area Community College. DACC’s Adult Education Spring 2021 classes will be held online/virtual via Zoom. These classes are FREE!
- Online/Virtual day classes for High School Equivalency/GED test prep class begin on January 19 and will be held on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s OR Monday’s and Wednesday’s. Mandatory Zoom meetings will be held from 9AM-10AM. Specific reading level is needed for enrollment to online/virtual classes. Online classes will require 4-6 hours of independent work weekly. This class is FREE! Registration and placement testing at DACC in Prairie Hall Monday-Friday 8AM-2PM. For more information, call (217) 443-8782 or visit the Adult Education Department located on the DACC campus in Prairie Hall, Room 119.
- Online/Virtual night classes for High School Equivalency/GED test prep class begins on February 1 and will be held on Monday and Wednesday evenings. Time will be given at registration. Mandatory Zoom meetings will be held during this time. Specific reading level is needed for enrollment to online/virtual classes. Online classes will require 4-6 hours of independent work weekly. This class is FREE! Registration and placement testing at DACC in Prairie Hall Monday-Friday 8AM-2PM. For more information, call (217) 443-8782 or visit the Adult Education Department located on the DACC campus in Prairie Hall, Room 119.
- Online/Virtual night classes for ESL — English as a Second Language class begins on February 1.Class meets by Zoom on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 7-8PM. This class is FREE! Registration and placement testing at DACC in Prairie Hall; Monday-Friday 8AM-2PM. For more information, call (217) 443-8782 or visit the Adult Education Department located on the DACC campus in Prairie Hall, Room 119.
