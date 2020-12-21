Curbside service at Hoopeston Public Library is continuing through the winter season.
For the safety of staff and patrons, HPL requests that when picking up or dropping off materials, patrons park on the south (alley side) of the building and remain in their vehicle.
The south parking area can be accessed from Fourth Street (next to the book return box) and is one way (eastbound) traffic only.
Please call the library at 217-283-6711 for more information.
The Hoopeston Public Library will be closed from Dec. 24-27 for Christmas. The library will reopen at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28.