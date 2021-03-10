Danville, Ill.— Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center in partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics by appointment only at Village Mall in Danville.
CHRHC is one of 10 Critical Access Hospitals in Illinois supporting a pilot program to bring vaccine to underserved communities.
“We’re proud to partner with the State to ensure those who need vaccine most have an opportunity to receive it. The Village Mall storefront offers a convenient and accessible location with adequate social distancing to vaccinate more Vermilion County residents,” Kimberly Franklin, MSN, patient care manager, said. “We hope to serve several thousand people in the coming days.”
Vermilion County vaccine clinics are by appointment only at Village Mall, 2917 N Vermilion St., Danville, IL (inside the former Hallmark storefront). Please enter through the main mall entrance near Joann Fabrics.
To register:
- Schedule online through MyCarle.com for the fastest service.
- Call (217) 902-6100. Due to high call volume, you may experience an extended wait time so we appreciate your patience.
- Sign up for text or phone notification when new appointments become available at carle.org.
Patients will need to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination. Please limit the number of individuals in your party that are not receiving the vaccine and wear clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm for the injection.
There is no cost to individuals to get a COVID vaccine. You may be asked to bring your insurance card if you have one, but you will not be turned away if you do not have insurance.
Vermilion County is now vaccinating:
- Residents 16-64 with underlying health conditions or disabilities
- Residents 65 or older in-person
- And those who live or work in Vermilion County in these categories:
- Healthcare workers outlined in Phase 1a as those in hospital and non-hospital settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials as well as those who care for a disabled family member.
- Essential workers defined as:
- Staff at licensed daycare workers State of Illinois approved early childhood and licensed daycares and K-12 (public, private and parochial) schools.
- Grocery store: Baggers, Cashiers, Stockers, Pick-Up, Customer Service.
- Food and Agriculture: Processing, Plants, Veterinary Health, Livestock Services, Animal Care.
- Shelter/Adult Day Care
- Postal Service.
- Manufacturing: Industrial production of goods for distribution to retail, wholesale or other manufacturers.
- Public Transit: Flight Crew, Bus Drivers, Train Conductors, Taxi Drivers, Para-Transit Drivers, In-Person Support, Ride Sharing Services.