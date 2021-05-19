Hoopeston City Council members heard about plans for the Hoopeston Swimming Pool season during Tuesday’s meeting.
The council had considered keeping the pool closed another season and was thinking about its long-term options for the pool, but a passionate plea from local residents to re-open the pool set those plans aside.
Alderwoman Lourdine Flork, chair of the city’s water committee, announced that admission to the pool will be $5 per person this year with kids 4 and under still entering for free.
She said season passes will be $100 for one person and $50 for each additional person. Included with the season passes are free aerobics and discounted swim lessons.
While the pool will not open on Memorial Day, Florek said residents can stop by the pool on that day to purchase season passes for 10 percent off the total price guaranteed.
Florek said there will be a game available on the day where residents can try their luck to get a bigger percentage off the total price.
She also announced that residents who want to rent the pool for parties will have to do so in two-hour blocks for a cost of $200 for each block. Parties can be scheduled from 7-9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Florek also outlined the activity schedule for the pool: 10 a.m.-noon will be for swim lessons, lap swim and adult swim and water aerobics/Zumba; from noon-5 p.m. will be open swim; from 5-7 p.m. will be for swim lessons, lap swim and adult swim and water aerobics/Zumba; 7-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday will be themed nights; the pool will only be open for scheduled, paid parties from 7-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
She said there had been requests for morning and evening blocks of swim lessons, lap swim and adult swim and water aerobics/Zumba.
Florek said the themed nights will go through June and then will be evaluated to see if they will continue.
She said the pool needs to have two weeks notice for any party so that the proper staff can be scheduled for it.
Florek said the pool’s splash pad will be free to anyone until noon and after 5 p.m. every day, but during open swim people will have to be paying customers to get to the splash pad.
Florek also announced that two assistant managers, Macy Hayes and April Jones, had been hired for the pool. Hayes will be the primary assistant and Jones will be the secondary assistant.
Also in pool-related business, Florek asked that a bank account, under the umbrella of the city, be set up for the pool committee.
Florek said the account will allow the committee an account to store money raised for the pool and use for expenses.
She said other committees, like the one used to raise money for fireworks displays, use similar funds to handle money raised by fundraisers.
Mayor Bill Crusinberry said this is pretty standard for any group that takes in donations as the pool committee is anticipating.
“I think it’s easier on our bookkeeping system to keep it this way,” he said.
The council approved the motion.
In other business:
- Alderman Steve Eyrich reported that the city’s cemetery crew were able to reset the stones that were dislodged during the latest collision at the cemetery.
However, Eyrich said there was some more serious damage as a result of the collision and some of the stones have to be replaced.
“Fortunately, the perpetrator had insurance and that will be covered by Progressive insurance to the tune of somewhere probably around $8,000,” Eyrich said. “It was no small item. My hope is nobody ever hits the cemetery that doesn’t have insurance.”
- Fire Chief Joel Bird announced that the Hoopeston Fire Department would be installing new basketball poles for Northside “Cheese” Park this summer.
He said Silgan and the city did a great thing by putting up new basketball poles in McFerren Park recently.
“The fire department was talking about some way to maybe give back to the community through volunteering,” Bird said.
He said the department will put up the goals through a grant from the Presbyterian Church and through manpower provided by the fire department, Steiner Farm Drainage and Silver Bros.
Bird said several members of the department live near the park and drive by there daily and they suggested Cheese Park so that kids who live on that side of town can have a nice park to play in.
He said they also wanted to help out the parks department a little bit.
- Alderman Joe Garrett, chair of the police committee, said he planned on meeting the police chief to discuss the police reform bill that was passed at the start of the year.
Garrett said the city will have to start looking at pricing body cameras at some point, though, he said, he believes they have two years from July 1 to actually purchase the cameras.
- Alderman Kyle Richards announced that Margot Watson from Girl Scout Troop 2781 sent a thank you card to the city from the troop for use of the Girl Scout House in McFerren Park and donated $400 back to the park.