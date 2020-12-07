Continued issues with semi-tractor trailers disrupting traffic on a section of Lincoln Street was the topic of conversation during last week’s Hoopeston City Council meeting.
Alderman Jeff Wise said he heard several complaints about semis attempting to travel through Lincoln near the former railroad crossing to reach Teasdale.
The railroad crossing was closed off to traffic a few years ago, meaning semis that venture down that stretch of road cannot pass through.
“I know that everyone is aware of it because we’ve all been contacted in one way or another,” Wise told the council.
When the Street and Alley committee, which Wise chairs, last met, Wise said it considered putting in a height restriction barrier on that stretch of Lincoln.
Wise said the restriction barrier wouldn’t actually be able to stop the semis from passing through since it would need to be set high enough to allow garbage trucks and fire department’s ladder truck to pass through.
“The restriction barrier’s going to be up too high to actually stop anybody,” he said.
Even so, Wise said the committee discussed moving ahead with it anyway in the hopes that the flashing “No Trucks” sign in the middle of it would deter any semi-tractor trailer drivers from attempting to drive down the street.
The question was brought up of whether a written sign would be universally understood by all of the drivers in question.
Wise said it wouldn’t be a written sign and would instead use symbols that all drivers should be able to understand.
“It’s going to be a symbol of ‘No Trucks,’ not words because we’ve had issues with people who couldn’t read english,” he said. “We are going with the universal symbol for ‘No Trucks.’”
Wise said the committee has not be receptive to this being the only thing the city does to address the situation.
Wise said he has tried to emphasize to people who ask about this problem that the semi drivers who are going down that road are breaking the law when they do it.
He said the police department does ticket any driver they are able to catch attempting to get a semi down that road.
Wise said he couldn’t think of anything else the city could do to deter semi drivers from trying to drive down the road.
He asked the council for any other ideas they might have to address the problem.
Mayor Bill Crusinberry expressed his frustrations over the situation, recalling the most recent incident involving a semi attempting to pass through area.
He said the semi driver attempted to go down the street and managed to get his truck hung-up in the rock right near the rail.
Crusinberry said the situation required to police officers as well as Street and Alleys Superintendent Wade Gocking to address.
“It’s just as aggravating as can be,” he said. “I went right up to this driver and said ‘Do you see the four signs?’ and he just laughed. All he did was laugh.”
Crusinberry said the driver said he saw the signs but continued down the road.
“I said ‘But you came on down the street, now look at the mess you’ve made,’” Crusinberry said. “He didn’t see the sense in it.”
Crusinberry said the council has considered the situation before, but he and Gocking are leaning towards the idea of putting concrete barricades in the middle of the street and putting no parking signs on either side of the street.
With the barricades in place, Crusinberry said there would be 14.5 feet left on either side of the road. He said this would be enough space for any truck to pass through but not enough for a semi.
The only issue Crusinberry mentioned with this idea was that there wouldn’t be enough space for the fire department’s ladder truck to make the turn.
He said Fire Chief Joel Bird would have to be consulted on the matter.
Alderwoman Robin Lawson said she had spoke with Bird about the idea and related some of his comments to the council.
Lawson said Bird doesn’t think the council should change the traffic patterns on Lincoln at all, saying that it isn’t fair to the people living on the street to put up a barricade.
Lawson said Bird recommended going to Teasdale and implementing hefty fines, asserting that Teasdale should be responsible for the actions of the drivers.
Crusinberry and Wise both pointed out that the drivers are independent contractors.
“When you hire a truck driver, they’re not your employee,” Crusinberry said.
Lawson asked about the parking situation, asking where the people who live on the street are going to park.
Crusinberry said the city has other streets with no parking allowed on them.
Wise used this opportunity bring up another issue he has concerns over.
He pointed out that there are several streets in the city that only one car can travel down at a time due to cars parked on the street.
“There are cars parked on both sides,” he said. “Only one car can fit through.”
He cited Main Street and Penn Street as well as the streets around Maple School before and after school as a few examples of this issue.
Wise said the city is getting for snow and the implementation of snow routes and, with some streets, the problem has gotten so bad that snow plows can’t even get down the road when there are cars parked a foot and a half off the curb.
Wise said the section of Lincoln Street from Market to the railroad crossing is one of the worst areas of the city when it came to this problem.
He said half the time there isn’t even enough room for the second vehicle to pull over to allow the first vehicle to pass through.
One of the options discussed by the committee was making it so cars can only be parked on the north and the east side of the street throughout the city.
Wise said he wasn’t necessarily recommending that course of action, but said it was an option.
He said he doesn’t have a solution for the problem and asked for input from the council.
Alderman Bill McElhaney suggested the council look into the root of the problem with the semi drivers and find out why they continue to attempt to pass through Lincoln Street rather than taking other avenues to Teasdale.
Wise said he’s spoken to at least five or six drivers and asked how they get their directions to Teasdale.
He said they’re just using GPS to find their way to Teasdale.
Wise said he has attempted to edit the GPS routes by changing that section of Lincoln to a dead end, but the number of different systems makes that difficult.
“There are so many different brands of GPS, I can’t get them all,” he said.
Wise said he has changed Google and Apple, but there’s also the problem that others can go in and undo those changes.
This led back to the discussion of putting concrete barriers in the middle of the road on that stretch of Lincoln.
Crusinberry said they wouldn’t have to have no parking all the way down the block.
He said they would only need to have no parking for about a quarter of a block from the Market Street entrance.
Crusinberry said this would allow residents to park on one side of the road at least.
Crusinberry planned to meet with Bird on-site and discuss his concerns before moving forward.
Crusinberry said the barricades would stop the semis from turning.
He said the overhead barriers and sign that was discussed might not work simply because the semi drivers might not look up as they are driving along.
Wise agreed that the overhead barrier probably wouldn’t work and wouldn’t be worth the expense.
Hoopeston Emergency Management Agency Director Brad Hardcastle suggested the council consider an alternative to the concrete barricades.
He suggested utilizing removable traffic bollards to solve the problem.
Hardcastle said a lot of cities use these bollards to restrict traffic while providing keys to police and fire personnel so they can be removed quickly in case of emergency.
He said some can collapse down into the run while others can be just be taken out of the hole once unlocked.
Crusinberry said this option seemed very workable to him.
Crusinberry said he’d run the idea by Gocking to look into the cost of purchase and installation.
In other business:
- Complaints from city residents regarding recent issues with garbage pick-ups were heard by the council.
Council members discussed possibly seeking a different company to handle garbage pick-up in the city, but Alderman Bill Goodwine suggested they not make a rushed decisions before considering the alternatives.
Council members suggested inviting company officials to a council meeting in the future to hear the complaints of city residents and share how they plan to address these issues.
- Wise reported that leaf clean-up was expected to be done Dec. 1.
“If anybody else puts them out, we won’t be around to get them,” he said. “Unfortunately, the weather didn’t cooperate with us for the whole thing. Hopefully, that doesn’t cause any problems.”
- Crusinberry announced plans for a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday evening for the council to hear a presentation from the Central Illinois Land Bank regarding toughening up the city’s property maintenance codes.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and will be held virtually and can be viewed remotely at https://bit.ly/2VLBJ4h.