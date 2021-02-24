The Hoopeston Area High School boys’ basketball team scored a big win over Schlarman Feb. 20.
The Cornjerkers defeated Schlarman 62-50.
Hoopeston Area’s Chris Catron had a stand out game with 24 points. He was followed closely by Ben Brown with 18 points scored. Preston Van de Veer had eight points during the game, while Nick Hofer had six, Derek Drayer had four and Anthony Zamora had two.
Earlier in the week, Hoopeston Area High School and Milford High School clashed in boys’ basketball action in Hoopeston.
Milford took an early lead and didn’t let up for the rest of the game, defeating Hoopeston Area 58-27.
Milford’s William Teig led the team in scoring with 15 points, followed by Trace Flemming with 10 points, Aaron Banning with nine, Trey Totheroh had eight, Luke McCabe had six points, Warren had four points and Portwood and White had three points.
Hoopeston Area’s Ben Brown led the team in scoring with 11 points. Chris Catron had five points, Derek Drayer had four points, Preston Van de Veer had three points and Owen Root and Nick Hofer each had two points.
In girls’ basketball action, the Lady Cornjerkers took home a 36-21 win over Armstrong with Ali Watson scoring 13 points, Emma Glotzbach scoring seven and Adasyn Jones putting up six points, six rebounds and six assists.
The Lady Cornjerkers fell to Decatur St. Teresa 62-41 earlier in the week. Watson put up 22 points and 12 rebounds while Breymeyer had eight points.