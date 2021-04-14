The Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac Cornjerkers football team took on Westville during Saturday’s Homecoming game.
Westville defeated Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 18-8.
Hoopeston Area quarterback Anthony Zamora had five completed passes on 18 attempts during the game for 75 passing yards. Zamora rushed for 17 yards on eight carries.
Hoopeston Area’s Abel Colunga had nine carries for seven rushing yards. Colunga scored a two-point conversion.
Hoopeston Area’s Chris Catron had three carries for nine rushing yards. Catron had one reception for no yardage.
Hoopeston Area’s Hunter Cannon had four receptions for 75 yards. Cannon scored a touchdown.
Hoopeston Area’s Justin Jones had one punt return for 10 yards.
The Cornjerkers will travel to Georgetown-Ridge Farm at 7 p.m. Friday. They will play their final game of the season at 7 p.m. April 23 at Oakwood.