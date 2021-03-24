Georgetown Ridge Farm/Westville soccer team defeated the Cornjerkers 4-2 on Monday.
At the 27:30 in the first half, GRF/W got on the goal by Luke Barney to make the game 1-0. Seven minutes later the Buffalo’s Jace Bina scored his first of three goals on the night with the assist with Nathan Blue. Jace Bina made the score 3-0 with just under 12 minutes in the first half.
Ben Brown scored both of the Cornjerker goals late in the first half to make the Cornjerkers within one goal at half.
Jace Bina scored the only goal in the second half.
Hoopeston Area traveled to Fithian to take on Oakwood/Salt Fork Comets on Tuesday night. The Cornjerkers fell to the comets by the score of 3-1. OSF scored first with 6:28 left in the first half on Sam Howie scored his first of three on the night with the assist going to Joe Lashuay.
Just minutes into the second half, Howie dribbled the ball past the defense and found a corner to make it 2-0.
The Cornjerkers kept fighting and was able to get on the scoreboard when Ben Brown was able to score to put the Cornjerkers within one with 22:25 left.
The Comets were able one more time when Howie took a pass from Thomas Lay for all the scoring for the remainder of the game.
Derek Drayer saved 11 of the 13 shots he saw while Freshman Owen Root saved four of the five shots he saw.
The Cornjerkers will travel to Danville Schlarman on Thursday. The Schlarman game time has been moved to 6 p.m.