The Hoopeston Area/Potomac Cornjerkers traveled to take on Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Friday night.
BHRA reached the scoreboard first with a rushing touchdown by Brody Sexton in the first quarter.
The floodgates opened for BHRA in the second quarter with Rhett Harper, Eric Watson, Rance Bryant and Sexton reaching the end zone for the Blue Devils.
BHRA went into the half with a 34-0 lead.
Dawson Dodd and Harper scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter. Dodd completed eight of 11 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
Hoopeston Area/Potomac reached the end zone in the fourth quarter when Justin Jones scored a touchdown on a pass from Anthony Zamora. Zamora followed this up with a successful two-point conversion pass to Chris Catron.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 46 would go on to Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 8.
Zamora went three fo 15 in passing for 23 yards during the game. He had six carries for 27 yards.
Jones had one carry for four yards and one reception for nine yards. Jones had two returns for 15 yards.
Catron had two receptions for 14 yards. Catron had two returns for 29 yards.
Abel Colunga had 14 carries for negative yardage. Colunga had one return for no yards.
Hunter Cannon had two returns for five yards.
On the defensive side of the ball, Jones had eight solo tackles, seven assists and one sack.. Sam Champs had six solo tackles and one assist. Raymon Jones had one solo tackle and one assist. Hunter Cannon had one solo tackle and five assists. William Nogle had two solo tackles and one assist. Abel Colunga had four solo tackles and five assists. Catron had two solo tackles and four assists. Colin Young had three solo tackles and six assists.