Hoopeston Area traveled to Danville March 25 to face off against an improved Danville Schlarman team in the rain.
Schlarman’s goalkeeper had 26 saves on the evening.
Ben Brown scored three goals on the night in the Cornjerker 3-0 victory on a rainy night.
Hoopeston Area Owen Root and Nick Hofer eached had one assist on the evening.
Derek Drayer had nine saves on the evening earning his second shut-out this season.
The Hoopeston Area game against Judah Christian March 30 was canceled. The Cornjerkers will play on April 1 against Bismark-Henning Rossville-Alvin in Rossville.