Hoopeston Area traveled to Rossville to take on the Bismarck-Henning Rossville Alvin in a big VVC tilt April 1.
Hoopeston Area got on the board first with 27:19 left in the first half when Owen Root threw the ball toward the Blue Devil goal and Ben Brown out jumped the defense to head the ball into the goal to make it 1-0.
The Blue Devils tied things up very quickly when Keanu King scored his first of three goals on the night to tie things up at 26:19, and shortly after that King took a great pass from Hayden Rice to put the Blue Devils up 2-1 with 18:08. King put the Blue Devils up 3-1 when King scored again in the first half.
Cornjerkers made it 3-2 going into half-time when Nick Hofer had a throw-in and once again Ben Brown made the perfect run to get a head on the ball and found the back of the net for his second goal of the half at the 9:31 mark.
Cornjerkers came out in the second half and tied things up at the eight minute mark when freshman Harry Woods scored his first career goal from Isias Diaz.
The Blue Devils jumped ahead once again when Rice dribbled around the Cornjerker defense with 14:44 left in the game.
Cornjerkers kept battling and with 8:42 left in the game once again Nick Hofer had another great throw in that Owen Root was able to head the ball into the net to tie the score. Just about four minutes later Owen Root put the Cornjerkers ahead for good when he scored on a rebound to make the score 5-4.
Derek Drayer was the winning goalie. Derek had 18 saves on the night.
Hoopeston Area fell to the Oakwood/Salt Fork Comets on Saturday by the score of 5-1.
The Comets scored first on a goal by Cooper Myers.
Three minutes later Owen Root was able to score on a rebound to tie things up with 31:16 left in the first half.
Sam Howie was able to break the tie when Brady Tevebaugh was able to make a nice looking pass just by the Cornjerker defense to make it 2-1 going into half. Cornjerkers had their opportunity at times in the second half, but could not find the back of the net. The Comets took over the game with twenty minutes left when Brady Tevebaugh was able to score to make the game 3-1. The Comets made things 4-1 when Grant Powell made a long pass to freshman Cooper Myers for the score and the thirty seconds later Brady Tevebaugh striked again for his second goal of the game with the assist going to Aaron Dean.
Hoopeston Area goalie Derek Drayer had fourteen saves while facing nineteen shots that were fired at him.
The Cornjerkers were back in action Tuesday when they traveled to Urbana to face Urbana University High.