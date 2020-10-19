Editor's Note: The following reports appeared in the first edition of the Cornjerker Times, a publication produced by Hoopeston Area Middle School, and were written by student reporters. Read more on pages 7 and 11.
The ‘State’ of COVID
By Macy Warner
Coronavirus has changed the world drastically. Our lives have been affected in so many ways from quarantine to social distancing.
According to the U.S. Coronavirus map, there are around 2,257 new cases a day. Vermillion County has around 25 new cases per day. As of October 1, currently in Illinois as a whole, there are 293,274 positive Coronavirus cases and 8,672 deaths. Here in Vermillion county, there are currently 830 confirmed cases and four deaths.
According to Google, Illinois is the 29th worst state hit by Coronavirus, so we're about in the middle of it all. We also have a 96% recovery rate.
I think if our governor would’ve buckled down and put us on lockdown sooner, we’d be better off than we are right now.
I feel like we can take the mask- wearing more seriously in stores and other places, but other than that, we’re doing what we can without going back into lockdown.
Governor Pritzker is using the five phase Coronavirus plan, which will help to reopen our state and keep people safe while doing so.
I think schools are handling the mask and the entire Coronavirus situation well. They are sanitizing and wearing masks all the time.
Yet, outside of school, students take off their masks as soon as they get out of the building. Many also aren’t six feet away from each other when they have their masks off, walking away from the school building.
The cases could spike again in Illinois and we could all go back to online school, being inside all the time, and only going out for essentials again.
There is still no vaccine, but doctors and scientists are still racing to find one. The best way to continue preventing Covid-19 is to continue social distancing, wear masks, sanitize, and wash your hands frequently.
COVID and Learning
By Daizy Robinson
In March, if someone were to tell me that when we came back to school in August we would have to wear a face mask, get our temperature taken, and have everything sanitized, I would have called them crazy and not believed a word they said.
I think that COVID-19 is impacting how every student learns, even in-person learners, because we have to wear a mask so it kind of affects how we are towards our teachers because we can’t see their whole face.
I think many of the remote students are having trouble understanding what the teachers are trying to teach, because they don’t have the teacher sitting in front of them.
This is affecting me personally because I don’t want to get it and spread it because my grandparents are at high risk. Many grandparents didn’t see their children and grandchildren because of quarantine. That probably didn’t help their happiness at all.
I think the schools are trying to help out the remote learners as much as they can because some of them don’t have internet access, so the school is setting up a hotspot for their Chromebooks.
The high school and middle school give lunches to in-person and remote learners and that is probably helping low income families, so that they might be able to buy less groceries and pay for internet, so that their children can do their work that needs to be done.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, being quarantined has raised depression and suicide rates. They continue rising everyday.
Many people are risking their lives everyday, like nurses, doctors, phlebotomists, and most importantly teachers.
I like to think that COVID won’t last forever and that someday we will be able to resume normal life.