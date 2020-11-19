*Editor's Note: The following stories appeared in the November edition of the Cornjerker Times, a monthly publication produced by Hoopeston Area Middle School students.
Returning Feels Good
By Felicia Rivera
This is what I think about remote learning.
It is safe because it is at home, but you got loads of work on Monday morning and you have to get all that work turned in on Monday the following morning.
Also, it is really hard sometimes because your teachers are not there with you and you can't ask them the question right then and there.
In-school learning is kind of safe, and it is kind of easier than remote because your teachers are there when you need help, and you don't get loads of work thrown at you all in one day.
Now that I'm back in school, it feels really good to be here. But it has changed a lot, because we get out early everyday and we have no school on Wednesdays. When we are here, we only go to half of our classes, then the next day you go to your other half.
We have no school on Wednesdays because some of the teachers meet with the remote learners to help them.
Also, if you ride a bus, before you get on in the morning you get your temperature checked, you put on hand-sanitizer, and you wear your mask on the bus.
Movies: What’s Coming
By Ayden Spade
Everyone loves a good movie, whether it’s funny, scary, adventurous, or romantic. I know that when it’s October and November, many good movies are about to be released.
The Croods: A New Age will be released on Nov. 25, 2020, by Universal Pictures.
The Croods: A New Age is a sequel to the first movie, The Croods, released on March 22, 2013. The Croods has 7.2 stars out of 10 and a 71% on the rotten tomatoes scale (The Tomatometer score represents the percentage of professional critic reviews that are positive for a given film or television show).
The Croods was PG since there were a few violent events. Croods 2 might be the same when it comes out.
Recon was announced to be released between Nov. 10 through Nov. 20. Recon is a movie that takes place during WW2. It was directed by Robert Port, and the producers are Rick Dugdale and Richard Bullock.
Recon, or Peace, is a movie about four American soldiers who are sent on a reconnaissance mission led by an Italian man with indeterminate loyalties. Hunted by a mysterious sniper, they must fight to make it out alive. The movie has 4.4 stars out of 10 so far, and was made in the USA.
Now that Thanksgiving is coming up, it would be a really good time to watch some new movies.