The East Central Illinois Community Action Agency will hold a public election to fill the Client Sector Vacancy of the Governing Board of Directors. The election will take place at the East Central Illinois Community Action Agency office, 101 W. Ottawa Road, Paxton, from January 11-22, 2021
The Agency’s Tripartite Board must consist of one third of each sector: Client, Private and Public Elected Officials. Currently the Board has one client sector vacancy. Crystal Goff is a former Head Start parent who resides in Ford County. Crystal has benefited from Community Action services and programs. She is excited to serve as a Governing Board of Director to represent Ford County as a client sector official if agreed to by the current Board of Directors.
The election invites individuals of the community to vote to endorse Crystal Goff to represent the Client Sector of Ford County on the Agency’s Governing Board of Directors. Ms. Goff understands and supports the mission of the Agency.