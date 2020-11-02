Attention Hoopeston visual artists: Your city needs your skills!
The Hoopeston Historical Preservation Commission is looking for a logo for Hoopeston’s sesquicentennial next year and is turning to current and former residents to come up with creations.
There is no specific theme or slogan for the sesquicentennial so artists are free to let their imaginations flow to create in their medium of choice, whether it is paint, photography, digital or mixed media. Designs may be submitted digitally or in hard copy and should be no larger than 5 MB. Designs may be in black and white or color. Artists should check their designs before submission assure the design is visually appealing in black and white.
The winning designer will receive $100 for the effort, compliments of Just the Facts.
Digital submissions, in either PDF or JPG format, may be emailed to Florek at publish@justthefacts.net. She will make sure designs fit the guidelines before sending them to the commission, which will choose the winning design, which will be used in materials marking the celebration.
Hard copy submissions may be taken to Hoopeston City Hall, 301 W. Main St.
The deadline for both is December 1, 2020. The commission will review submissions and announce its choice at the Community Awards Ceremony in January 2021.
Organizers hope Hoopeston’s sesquicentennial will be a weeklong event starting Sunday, June 27, 2021, and culminating with fireworks and other events on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Without enough donations and volunteers, the anniversary may have to be cut back to a one-day event, said Mayor Bill Crusinberry.
For more information, or to volunteer to help with sesquicentennial events, contact a commission member — Marta Pierce, Brad Hardcastle, Jeanette Andre, Kristy Kelnhofer, Valarie Hinkle, Debbie Benjamin and Ellen Scharlach – or call Hoopeston City Hall, (217) 283-5833.