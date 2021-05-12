The Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust recently celebrated a major milestone.
The trust recently passed $10 million in grants provided to various local causes and educational institutions.
Trustee Jim Root said the lion's share of the money has gone to the local hospital and high school over the years.
Root said the local hospital and high school each received $171,880 this year.
Cumulatively, the trust has provided $3,535,945.45 to the hospital and $3,567,605.05 to the high school since its inception.
One of the initiatives the high school has used the grants from the trust for was the purchase of Chromebooks for students around the district.
Another major beneficiary of the trust has been the Hoopeston Public Library.
Root said the library received $88,440 this year and has received $1,832,409.73 since the trust's inception.
Library Director Tricia Freeland said the library appreciates all of the support it receives from the trust.
"Their support provides us the ability to especially deal with any major maintenance concerns or staffing," she said.
Freeland estimated that library is able to afford close to half of library's staff because of the funds from the trust.
She said the money for staffing helps enable the library to present a variety of programs for the community throughout the year.
Freeland said the library has also been able to take on major maintenance projects around the exterior and interior of the building due to the grants.
"It's all way more manageable because of the help coming from this," she said.
Freeland said the parameters of what the library can use the grant money for were clearly defined when the trust was set up.
"It's for maintenance and staffing to help keep the doors open," she said. "That was a major issue early on, there wasn't a lot to be able to manage it and this helped a lot."
The trust has also provided the following total funds to several educational institutions:
- Smith College: $511,622.55
- University of Illinois Foundation: $351,631.55
- Purdue University: $351,631.55
- Lakeview Memorial Foundation: $287,632.55
In total, the Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust has provided $10,438,478.43 in donations since it was founded in 1988.
Root said the trustees wanted to celebrate Russell for the work that has been done in her memory.
"We just would like to acknowledge Charlotte for what she's done," he said. "$10 million since 1988 is pretty good."
Phil Trego, the trust's farm manager, was a friend of Russell's and discussed how she set up the trust.
Trego said Russell was single with no brothers or sisters and the family had approximately 2,000 acres of farm land. A cousin of her's encouraged her to set up a charitable trust and one tract of land was put in a charitable trust and, upon her death in 1988, all her other property went into a charitable trust.
"That's how it all got started," Trego said.
Asked how he thought she would feel about a trust in her name providing so much money to so many worthy causes, Trego said she'd be proud.
"She would be very proud of the accomplishment," he said.
Trego said Russell and her family were frugal and accumulated a lot of assets and treated the people who worked for them right.
Root said Russell attended Smith College in Massachusetts, so the trust funds a scholarship at the college in Russell's name.
He said they've only had a few people who have taken it to attend school there.
Trego said the Russell wanted to provide funds for Lakeview because the nurses who took care of her mother and father were very helpful and she thought a lot them.
The funds for Purdue and the University of Illinois are all for scholarships available to students majoring in agriculture who are from Vermilion and Iroquois counties.
Trego said the trust has had representatives from the beneficiaries visit them to discuss how the grants have been used.
Root said the trust has five trustees and they meet quarterly each year.