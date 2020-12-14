Charles (Chuck) David Misner, 73, of Rossville, Illinois, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 7, 2020, with caring family by his side. Born in Hammond, Ind., on January 15, 1947, Chuck was preceded in death by his kind parents, Clifford (Red) and Mary Maxine Misner (nee Newnum), and by his warmhearted grandmother, Leona Lynwood Newman (nee Marshall). Chuck is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Susan Jean (nee Terry).
A private service will be held for immediate family members at a later date.
Cremation rites will be accorded by Blurton Funeral Home, 309 E. Washington St., Hoopeston, IL 60942.