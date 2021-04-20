The Hoopeston Chamber of Commerce will be putting up our Welcome Banners at businesses for Hoopeston's Sesquicentennial celebration week of
Sunday, June 27 through Saturday, July 3.
The Welcome Banners are $35 and will stay up until after the 2021 Sweet Corn Festival during Labor Day Weekend.
If a business would like to have a Welcome Banner, send your business name, address and check for $35 to the Hoopeston Chamber of Commerce - 301 W. Main St. Hoopeston, Il. 60942 by Friday, June 18.
If you have any questions, please contact Valarie Hinkle - 217-274-2956.