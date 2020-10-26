The Hubbard Trail Country Club was established in 1925 by a group of Hoopeston and Rossville golf enthusiast wanting a place to play. A certificate of incorporation was issued to the country club on the 18th of September 1925. Directors, at that time, were listed as E. F. Trego, Harold Crays and George Schuman with C.F. Dyer notarizing the document.
The next part of establishing the Club was to elect officers. The directors called a meeting of those gentlemen who made investment pledges for the club and officers were selected from that group of men. The first officers of the Hubbard Trail Country Club were Dr. R.G. Kline as President, George Lester as Vice President and George Schumann was elected the first secretary-treasurer. Nine board members, according to the by-laws, were to be elected to serve three year terms.
Next on the agenda was to purchase property. An agreement was signed with Chloe Green on the 1st of October 1925 to lease 66 acres for the Club in the present location and work began immediately to convert the property to a 9-hole golf course.
The Hubbard Trail Country Club wasn't the first country club in Hoopeston, however. The first one was the Hoopeston Country Club established in 1912. It was destroyed by fire approximately late 1924 or early 1925, according to the history. The exact location of this first club is at present unknown without further research at the library.
The Hubbard Trail Country Club turned 95 years old this past September.
Another event that played a prominent role in Hoopeston, and a forerunner to the the Sweetcorn Festival, was the Chautauqua.
The first Chautauque in Hoopeston was held at McFerren Park from July 13-23, 1906. The Chautauqua Foundation built the Chautauqua Pavilion for $7,000, (the Civic Center) in 1904 in the park. W. J. Kellogg and H. E. Vines were in charge of the construction of the building. This early pavilion could seat 2,000 people and was used for lectures and programs during the ten day event of the Chautauqua.
The term Chautauqua means an assembly for educational purposes, combining lectures, music and outdoor life, modeled after summer schools in Chautauqua, New York.
Families could rent tents, including floors and lights from Luther Alkire's hardware store from $3.50 to $8.50 for ten days. Floors were the items that raised the price of rentals. Mothers and children stayed in the tents for ten days while the husbands/fathers worked and came out after work to spend the night with families.
According to research, season tickets were $2.25 for adults, children under 8 years were free and single nights were 25 cents. The proceeds were used to improve and enlarge the programs and the park. Landscaping of trees, drinking fountains and shrubs were installed to beautify the park to enhance the enjoyment of the people.
Programs and activities were planned with the children in mind and included games, cartoonists, magicians and other events for them. The adults were entertained by lecturers such as William Jennings Bryant, and with yodelers, musicians and famous singers of the time, lecturers, agricultural events, vendors and races. Sometimes local Indians also set up tents in the park to sell their wares.
A large four million gallon lagoon was also built during this early time with an island in the center. A boathouse was built in 1915 on the island for boating around the island with a pool at the south end of the island. The pathway to the island was across a a log bridge with gazebos placed at each end of the bridge.
The last Chautauqua ended about 1933.