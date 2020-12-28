Carol Danforth Yergler, 83, of Cissna Park passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
She was born on August 11, 1937 in rural Cissna Park, the daughter of Virgil and Leona (Windhorn) King.
She married Arthur L. Danforth in Woodworth on June 1, 1958 and he preceded her in death on October 17, 2002. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
She later married Donald Yergler in Danville in February 2009 and he survives. She is also survived by three sons, Brent (Judy) Danforth of Cissna Park, Kirk (Linda) Danforth of Burlington, IA, and Wade (Jessica) Danforth of Indianapolis, IN; seven grandchildren, Corinne (Grant) Matesic, Whitney (Ryan) Rogers, Dane (Amber) Danforth, Stephanie (Ryan) Borst, Kaitlyn Danforth, Elisabeth Danforth, and Adeline Danforth; seven great-grandchildren; and one brother, Gerald A. (Martha) King of Cissna Park.
Carol was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park. She enjoyed playing bridge, crafting, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She also acted, directed, and was involved with the Country Theatre Workshop.
Funeral services took place Dec. 27 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park with Pastor Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial took place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Cissna Park.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park, Country Theatre Workshop, or donor’s choice.
Please share a memory of Carol at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.