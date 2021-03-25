Hoopeston, Ill.— Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center in partnership with the Illinios Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Vermilion County Public Health Department are offering up to 200 COVID-19 vaccines this weekend.
What: Limited dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Where: Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center 701 E. Orange St., Hoopeston, IL. Patients should enter through northwest doors.
When: Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 from 8 a.m. – Noon and 1-4:30 p.m.
To schedule: Call (217) 902-6100. Appointments recommended. Walk-ins assigned based on availability.
Who: Those eligible in 1a and 1b in accordance with Vermilion County Public Health guidance.
Vaccine is available for those who live or work in Vermilion County who are currently eligible to receive vaccine.
“Walk-in appointments are available, but you may be assigned a time slot later in the day based on capacity. Those people would be asked to return 5 minutes before their time slot to accommodate social distancing,” Heather Tucker, MSN, hospital administrator said.
Patients will need to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination. Please limit the number of individuals in your party who are not receiving the vaccine and wear clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm for the injection.
There is no cost to individuals to get a COVID vaccine. You may be asked to bring your insurance card if you have one, but you will not be turned away if you do not have insurance.
Vermilion County is now vaccinating:
• Residents 18-64 with underlying health conditions or disabilities
• Residents 65 or older in-person
And those who live or work in Vermilion County in these categories:
• Healthcare workers outlined in Phase 1a as those in hospital and non-hospital settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials as well as those who care for a disabled family member.
• Essential workers defined as:
◦ Staff at licensed daycare workers State of Illinois approved early childhood and licensed daycares and K-12 (public, private and parochial) schools.
◦ Government, media or higher education staff.
◦ Grocery store: Baggers, Cashiers, Stockers, Pick-Up, Customer Service.
◦ Food and Agriculture: Processing, Plants, Veterinary Health, Livestock Services, Animal Care.
◦ Shelter/Adult Day Care
◦ Postal Service.
◦ Manufacturing: Industrial production of goods for distribution to retail, wholesale or other manufacturers.
◦ Public Transit: Flight Crew, Bus Drivers, Train Conductors, Taxi Drivers, Para-Transit Drivers, In-Person Support, Ride Sharing Services.
Visit Carle.org for more information about vaccine eligibility.