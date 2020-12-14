The Vermilion County Conservation District’s Bunker Hill Historic Area at Kennekuk County Park is ready for the holidays. The buildings will be closed but visitors may walk or drive through the area to view the Atwood Home, Print Shop, Neff Grocery Store, Red Oak School, and Vermilion Chapel as they take in the sights of an old-fashioned holiday season set in the 1950’s.
The Holiday Lights at Kennekuk will be lit each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday; December 11-13, 18-20, and 25-27, 2020 at the Kennekuk Visitor Center and Bunker Hill Historic Area from 5 p.m. to 8pm.