After years of discussion and consideration, the Hoopeston Area Board of Education approved a project aimed at installing air conditioning at Maple and John Greer during last week’s meeting
The board approved a bid from Reliable for $305,590 to install air conditioning at both schools.
Representatives from both schools expressed their appreciation to the board during the meeting.
“I just want to say thank you so much,” Maple Principal Suzi Root said. “I’m going to have about 45 happy staff members tomorrow morning when I get to tell them that we will have air conditioning for next year.”
Root said she recalls her own experiences with the heat in the classrooms when she was teaching before moving on in 2010 so she was glad to see the issue was being addressed.
She said they get complaints about it being too hot in the classrooms from kids and parents since their kids come home tired and with sweaty clothes as a result of the temperature in the classrooms.
“It will be wonderful to have air conditioning,” Root said.
“On behalf of John Greer’s present and future staff, thank you for your commitment to air conditioning,” John Greer Principal Dan Walder said.
In an unrelated discussion, HEA President Dylan Swank informed the board that district staff members had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“HEA members were ecstatic to begin the vaccination process this week,” he said. “These vaccines, I think, represent the next step in a long walk in getting our students back to school and getting our communities back open as safely as possible. Education’s an essential job.”
Swank said teachers and staff members are an integral part of the community and thanks to this vaccine clinic, they’re that much safer and more prepared for an eventual safe return of all students.
Swank did ask the board to consider utilizing one of the district’s remote-learning days for the day after the staff will receive the second dose of the vaccine.
He said this request was based on feedback from staff members who felt some light side-effects from the vaccine.
Swank said the second shot may incur a more severe reaction so the HEA thought it would be prudent to limit the need for substitute teachers on that day due to people feeling the side-effects from the shot.
Superintendent Robert Richardson said the vaccination clinic was made possible by Carle, Gibson Area Hospital and the Vermilion County Health Department.
He said 100 people were vaccinated over two days.
Richardson said the second round of vaccinations will take place Feb. 17.
Swank also took the chance to discuss the implementation of synchronous learning in district classrooms.
As the name implies, synchronous learning allows teachers to simultaneously teach students in their classroom as well as remote learners.
“We’ve had strongly positive feedback on synchronous learning from pretty much every building,” Swank said.
He explained that teachers had pretty much been working two jobs all year since they would spend the first part of their day teaching students in-person and then turn around and spending the rest of the day recording the same lesson for remote-learners and reaching out to help remote-learners.
Swank said synchronous learning narrows the gap between in-person and remote-learning students and it’s been a helpful tool for teachers as well.
“I don’t think its a magic bullet,” he said. “I think it is helping. We’re seeing a positive benefit from that.”
While he didn’t agree with the characterization of remote-learning being a “disaster” he did say it has been a challenge, but said that staff members have gone above and beyond to meet that challenge and do everything for their students.
Swank also joined in the chorus of praise for the board’s move to install air conditioning at Maple and John Greer.
He said he was glad to see the project get approved and for the board’s desire to speed the process along.
Swank ended his report by informing the board that the HEA was currently planning a board candidate forum for the candidates who will stand for school board in the municipal election.
He said five candidates are running for four seats on the board, though there is still time for write-in candidates to apply.
Swank said the HEA feels the forums are important because they give the voters a chance to get to know who and what they’re voting for.
This year’s forum will take place in mid-March.
Swank said community members will have the chance to submit questions for the board candidates as they have in the past.
In other business:
- High School Principal John Klaber announced several cancellations for the upcoming months due to the ongoing pandemic.
Klaber said the annual Sweetheart Dinner the high school usually presents has been canceled saying it just wasn’t feasible to try and present it under current conditions.
“We do hope that we’re back at that for next year,” he said.
The high school’s spring musical has also been canceled, Klaber said, but he said they do hope to be able to offer a smaller-scale production that could be broadcast to the community.
The board approved the following personnel matters:
-Action to approve the resignation of Donna Hiltz as Student Council Co-Sponsor at Hoopeston Area Middle School with an effective date of December 18, 2020.
- Action to approve the resignation of Madeline Stock as High School English Teacher at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
- Action to approve the resignation of Jessica Lannon as 8th Grade Math Long Term Substitute at Hoopeston Area Middle School effective January 15, 2020.
- Action to approve the resignation of Karmalita Perez as ISS Supervisor at Hoopeston Area Middle School effective January 8, 2021.
- Accept the resignation of Randall Sperry as Choral Director at Hoopeston Area Middle School/High School and 1 & 2 Grade General Music Teacher at Maple Elementary; Middle School/High School Show Choir Co-Director, Colorguard Sponsor, and Musical Co-Sponsor at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
- Action to approve the employment of Kathy Young as Classroom Paraprofessional at Hoopeston Area Middle School effective January 4, 2021.
- Action to approve the employment of Amy Coffey as Bus Aide at Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 effective January 6, 2021.
- Action to approve the transfer of Jackie Field from Personal Aide at Hoopeston Area High School to RtI Paraprofessional effective January 7, 2021.
- Action to approve the employment of Terry Griffith as Long Term Sub for 8th Grade Math at Hoopeston Area Middle School for the 2020-21 school year with an effective date of January 19, 2021.