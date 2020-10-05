The Ross/South Ross Cemetery District has announced that grave decorations need to removed on or after Oct. 11.
The American Red Cross will present a blood drive Oct. 9, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 915 E. Orange, Hoopeston. COVID-19 antibody testing is still underway, so all donations made that day will be tested. Donors can schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
The Learn & Lead Academy will present its Color Run/Walk Oct. 10 in Hoopeston’s McFerren Park. Everyone is invited. The day will begin with activities and vendors from 9-11 a.m. with the walk/run beginning at 11:30 a.m. All children will receive a medal. The day will include raffles, a silent auction and prizes as well as the FFA Petting Zoo, bounce houses, DJ entertainment, games and vendors. Registration will take place on the day of the event. Cost will be $5 per person. Contact April at 217-504-1335 for more information.