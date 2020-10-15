Betty Ann Armstrong, 88, of Carterville, Illinois passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Parkway Manor Nursing Home in Marion.
Betty was born September 13, 1932, in Hoopeston, Illinois, to Harry A. and Mabel Belle (Fetters) Ingram. She married Ward C Armstrong on Nov. 1, 1953, in Hoopeston. He proceeded her in death on July 12, 1997.
Married in 1953, Betty and Ward initially made their home in Denton, Texas and later returned to Hoopeston where they both worked for Food Machinery Corporation, (FMC). Betty worked for FMC for 35 years in the accounting, payroll and order/entry departments retiring in 1985. Betty was a 68-year member of the Hoopeston American Legion Auxiliary and attended the First Christian Church of Herrin. She was an avid golfer with one career hole-in-one. She also enjoyed playing bridge and quilting for her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann (Ralph) Graul of Carterville; son, Bruce (Brenda) Armstrong of Wilmette, Illinois; grandchildren, Kara (Steve) Moehn, Aaron (Hannah) Smith, Alex Armstrong, Isabella Armstrong and Ian Armstrong; great-grandchildren, Sofia and Stella Moehn, and Abraham Smith; sister, Ruth Neathery and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Harry “Pete”, Carroll “Pat”, Ida Belle, Ralph “Butch”, James “Jim” Ingram and Peggy Anderson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Oct. 19 at the First Christian Church of Herrin, with Pastors Eric Lam and Ron Henwood officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston, Illinois. COVID-19 restrictions apply.
Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of Donor’s choice.
Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville is in charge of arrangements. For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.