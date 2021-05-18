Bernard Henry “Barney” Sloan passed away peacefully in Albuquerque, NM, on May 13, 2021. He was 102 years old. Born January 31, 1919 to John Henry and Ellen (Colgan) Sloan on the Sloan family farm north of Hoopeston, Barney graduated from John Greer High School in 1936 and the University of Illinois in 1941.
Barney was a World War II veteran, proudly serving with the 1st Cavalry Division in the South Pacific. He was a captain in the Quartermaster Corps, responsible for moving supplies from beachheads and depots to the front lines.
He married Margaret “Peg” Sloan on April 19, 1947. They had seven children, six of whom survive. Peg and Barney were inseparable until her death in 2017, after 69 years of marriage.
Barney had a successful career in the grain-milling business, retiring at age 80 as Vice President of J.R. Short Milling Company in Chicago and Kankakee.
Barney Sloan is preceded in death by his wife, Peg, his son James Bernard, and by his siblings John Francis, Donald, Nicholas, and Sr. Mary Ellen Sloan, FSM. He is survived by his children Bernard (Sharon Stoerger), Stephen (Carrie), Mark (Elisabeth Chicoine), John Henry (Susan Lindner), Mary Ellen Murnane (Patrick) and Christopher (Mary). He leaves 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Private funeral services will be held in Albuquerque. A celebration of Barney Sloan’s life will take place in Hoopeston and Chicago this fall.
Private services in Albuquerque, NM.