Barbara Standish and Princess Wach-E-Kee Chapters held a joint meeting October 9th, at Cissna Park Family Restaurant, hosting District III Director Julie Woller. Five members of Barbara Standish attended with a total of 11 members in attendance, counting the director.
Those in attendance from Barbara Standish Chapter were Regent Linda Williams, Vice Regent Debbie Baker, Treasurer Nancy Thorn, Registrar Carol Hicks, and Chaplain Ruth Neathery.
The opening ritual was given by Chaplain Ruth Neathery, followed by the President General's message read by Vice Regent Debbie Baker. The table blessing was given by Chaplain Ruth Neathery.
Princess Wach-E-Kee gave the National Defense on Cybersecurity Awareness. Online users need to have strong passwords, possibly 12 letters and numbers etc. in length, keep passwords up-to-date and change them regularly, according to the article. It was noted that backup files should be created to save files for future problems in case a hacker gets in or the computer crashes.
Barbara Standish Chapter received an award for Chapter Achievement, a Level 1 award for 2019, the highest level for Chapter Achievement.
Director Julie Woller commented that each chapter should collect gift cards for veterans from Subway, McDonald's, Casey's, CVS, etc. and each chapter send them directly to the VA since the DAR Days will be virtual this year. She added the Honor Flights were cancelled the rest of this year due to covid. However, Illinois State and Chapters are raising funds for Honor Flights to begin hopefully in mid-Spring 2021.
The business of the Chapters completed, Director Julie Wollor gave a presentation of "Our Special Veterans: Who they are and why are they special?," naming women veterans from several chapters in District III and a little biography about each. One veteran from Alliance Chapter was JIll Knappenberger, a WW II veteran, who turned 102 years old Sept. 2020 and was one of four women who served during the fighting at the Battle of the Bulge. She is still an active member in the chapter, according to Woller.
Wollor ended her presentation with a statement by President Calvin Cooledge, "The Nation that forgets its defenders, will be itself be forgotten."
Remember Veterans' Day and to thank a veteran for their service. Without them, America would not exist.