The organizers of Balloons Over Vermilion recently announced the addition of carnival entertainment to the summer family marquee event at the Vermilion Regional Airport, July 9 -10.
A&A Attractions will feature day- long entertainment leading up to and after the evening balloon launches and ever- popular balloon glows with several rides, games and additional food vendors.
“It’s a perfect fit to accompany our great Balloon School, Kids Zone, Touch- A- Truck, constant musical entertainment and wide variety of festival food and drink,” stated Pat O’Shaughnessy, event co-chair. “Also new this year will be a corn hole competition,” he added.
“Our focus from Day One has always been about presenting a family-centered, safe event. With that in mind and to stay compliant with the ever-changing CDC and Governor’s guidelines, a number of safety protocols have been added to this year’s event,” shared event co-chair, Jim Anderson. “The festival layout has been expanded to allow for more social distancing on the 79 acre grounds of the airport. There will be multiple sanitizing stations throughout the grounds, and our Kids Zone will be featuring different attractions which limit physical contact and interaction. There will be larger tents for outdoor seating and greater spacing between vendors,” he continued.
Also announced was the suspension of the shuttle bus service from outlying community destinations.
“Social distancing guidelines cannot be achieved while maintaining the fast, efficient transport of festival goers in the same manner that we have achieved in our four previous events,” Anderson stated. “With that said, Balloons Over Vermilion has an extensive crew of veteran parking volunteers, many with experience dating back to the Oldsmobile Balloon Classic days escorting thousands of vehicles in and out of the parking areas,” he added.
“The decision to attend our event belongs to each individual and family. While we are all excited to once again enjoy the magic of hot air balloon flight, should you not feel comfortable attending in person or do not feel well, please consider visiting our event virtually by following posts on our Facebook page and website,” stated O’Shaughnessy. “As we are all working with precautions and protocols which may change before our event opens, we encourage you to keep in touch with us by visiting our website at www.balloonsoververmilion.com or our Facebook page for updates and event information,” he added.