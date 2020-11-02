Artie ‘Peg’ Wyss
Artie “Peg” Wyss, 91, formerly of Cissna Park, IL, passed away on Oct. 6, 2020, at the Alta Vista Senior Living Community in Prescott, Ariz. She was born October 12, 1928, in Hoopeston, the daughter of Curtis and Ipha Brown. She married Jacob “Jack” Wyss in Cissna Park, IL, in 1948 and he preceded her in death in 2000.
Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A private graveside service was conducted at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Cissna Park.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.