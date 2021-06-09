In Baseball
- Hoopeston Area 5, Villa Grove/Heritage 2. The Cornjerkers picked the right time to end a four-game losing skid. Hoopeston Area scored four runs in the top of the third inning to take control and eventually post a regional quarterfinal win in Broadlands. Derek Drayer and Nick Hofer each went 1 for 4 with two RBI to advance 10th-seeded Hoopeston Area (4-15) into a 4:30 p.m. regional semifinal game at on Friday at No. 2 Paris. Ben Brown also drove in a run for the Cornjerkers, who received a complete game from Drayer on the mound. Drayer scattered seven hits and struck out seven. The host Hawks scored their lone runs in the bottom of the third on a two-run single from Noah Davison, but couldn’t dent the scoreboard after that. Luke Zimmerman finished 2 for 3 with a double for VG/H (8-11), while Mason Wyant threw all seven innings and struck out four.
CLASS 2A REGIONAL GAMES
- Tuscola 14, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6. The sixth-seeded and visiting Warriors picked an opportune time to post their second-highest run total of the season. Tuscola (11-7) overcame five errors by rattling off 18 hits in earning a regional semifinal triumph that saw the Warriors score at least one run in six of the seven innings, including a six-run outburst in the top of the fourth that changed a 4-4 game into a 10-4 lead for the visitors. Colton Musgrave led the offensive output for Tuscola by going 5 for 5 with two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. Five of his teammates had at least two hits, with Easton Cunningham (2 for 5, three RBI), Caden Baer (2 for 4, two RBI), Patrick Pierce (2 for 4, two RBI), Dalton Addis (2 for 6, two RBI) and Ben Tiezzi (2 for 6) all joining in on the fun. Peyton Armstrong also chipped in two RBI as the Warriors advanced to play at No. 2 Paris at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in a regional title game. The third-seeded Blue Devils (14-7) received two RBI apiece from Dawson Dodd (2 for 3) and Weston Strawser (1 for 3, three runs scored), but it wasn’t enough.
In Softball
- Watseka 6, Hoopeston Area 4. Eighth-seeded and host Watseka scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to snap a 4-4 tie and secure the regional quarterfinal win against the ninth-seeded Cornjerkers. Allie Hoy went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Warriors (9-8), who advance to play at top seed Bloomington Central Catholic at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Brianna Denault (2 for 4, three RBI) and Teagan Cawthon (1 for 4, RBI) also drove in critical runs for Watseka. Gracyn Gaddis hit a home run and Audra Funk had two hits for Hoopeston Area.
Class 2A regional semifinals
- Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3, Tri-Valley 2. A two-run fifth inning by the fourth-seeded Blue Devils (10-9) allowed them to fend off the visiting 5 seed and move forward in the postseason. Laynee Dickison tripled and drove in two runs — including the winner — for BHRA, which will visit top-seeded Bloomington Central Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Friday in a regional final. Gada Bryant added a double for the winners.
In boys’ track and field
- At Watseka. Paxton-Buckley-Loda won the six-team Last Chance Relays, with the Panthers compiling five first-place finishes en route to 88 points, six more than runner-up Prairie Central. Mason Medlock won the long jump for PBL with a leap of 20 feet, 4 1/2 inches, while Ryder James took the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 44.90 seconds and teammate Ashton Goss won the 3,200 in 11:38.53. The Panthers also won the 400 relay in 46.66, with Landon Daniels, Benjamin Schmidt, Tyler Smith and Zac Jayne teamming up for the victory, and the same quartet also won the 800 relay in 1:37.22. Prairie Central received a win from Dylan Bazzell in the high jump (6-2 3/4), while Wateska, which tied for third with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin after both schools finished with 62 points, won three field events. Tylor Durflinger took first in the shot put (43-5) and the discus (115-7), while Jordan Schroeder won the triple jump (38-4 3/4). BHRA won the 1,600 relay with a combination of Eli Mojonnier, Emerson Thorlton, Murphy McCool and Isiah Tidwell crossing the finish line in 3:37.09, and Mojonnier also won the 800 in 1:56.44.
In Wrestling
- At Westville. Monticello split a nonconference triangular with Hoopeston Area and host Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, knocking off the Cornjerkers 45-30 but losing to the Tigers 42-39. Kaleb Reid at 170 pounds and Riley Jones at 220 each won two contested matches by fall for the Sages, with both of Reid’s triumphs occurring in less than 25 seconds. Hoopeston Area’s Jonathan Herron (fall in 1:16 at 195) and Hunter Cannon (fall in 1:10 at 285) paced the Cornjerkers against Monticello. Westville/G-RF’s Luke Johnson won by 54-second fall at 182 versus the Sages.
- Blue Devils split. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac earned a 48-6 victory against Argenta-Oreana/Maroa-Forsyth on Tuesday in Toledo but lost to host Cumberland 57-12. The Blue Devils’ lone contested-match winner across both duals was Braxton Miller, who succeeded by fall versus the Bombers at 285 pounds.
- At Clifton. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac defeated Kankakee 33-24 but lost to host Clifton Central 71-4 in nonconference triangular action. Isaac Tabels had the Blue Devils’ lone contested victory against Kankakee, winning his 138-pound match by 6-2 decision, and Tabels provided BHRAAP its only points versus Clifton Central when he won via 9-1 major decision at 138.