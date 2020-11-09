More than 70 percent of registered voters in Vermilion County turned out to vote in last week’s election.
According to unofficial results posted on the Vermilion County Clerk’s website, 21,787 voters cast their ballots in last week’s edition representing 73 percent of Vermilion County’s 29,787 registered voters.
Certified election results, which will include write-ins, late-arriving vote-by-mail ballots and provisional ballots, will not be available until after Nov. 17.
In Grant Township, turnout ranged from 59 to 73 percent in the township’s six precincts:
- Grant 1: 278 out of 468-59 percent
- Grant 2: 311 out of 518-60 percent
- Grant 3: 379 out of 547-69 percent
- Grant 4: 317 out of 485-65 percent
- Grant 5: 502 out of 723-69 percent
- Grant 6: 446 out of 613-73 percent
County voters overwhelmingly voted against the constitutional amendment, referred to as the “Fair Tax,” 16,223 to 4,967.
County voters showed their support for President Donald Trump in similar numbers with Trump receiving 16,027 votes to Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden’s 5,236 votes.
The county also supported Republican challenger Mark Curran Jr. in his attempt to unseat incumbent Sen. Richard Durbin. Curran received 14,452 votes to Durbin’s 6,285 votes.
In the 15th Congressional District race, Republican candidate Mary Miller received 16,307 votes to Democratic challenger Erika Weaver’s 5,124 votes.
In the 106th State Congressional District race, State Rep. Tom Bennett ran unopposed for his seat and received 5,727 votes.
In county-wide races, Republican Melissa Quick received 16,491 votes while Democratic candidate Gwendolyn Meeks received 4,734 votes in the race for Vermilion County Circuit Clerk.
In the Vermilion County Recorder race, Republican Dave Stone ran unopposed and received 19,435 votes.
Incumbent State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy received 15,476 votes to Democratic challenger Sandra Lawlyes’s 5,739 votes.
Republicans Erika Briggs and Jane McFadden both ran unopposed for the Vermilion County Auditor and Coroner office’s.