Antonio “Tony” Montez Sr., 81, of Hoopeston, IL passed away at 6:20 P.M. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.
He was born on May 10, 1939 in McAllen, Texas, the son of Inez and Tranquilina (Bustos) Montez.
Tony worked at FMC as a forklift operator for over thirty years before his retirement. He was an avid Bears and Cubs fan. One of Tony’s greatest enjoyments was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving Antonio is his wife, Otilia Montez of Hoopeston; 4 sons, Antonio Montez Jr. of Hoopeston, Armando Montez of Hoopeston, Jesus Montez of Hoopeston, and Reynaldo (Lori) Montez of Hoopeston; 2 daughters, Norma (Ryan) Cade of Hoopeston, and Angelica Montez (Gary Watson) of Hoopeston; 2 sisters, Sara Vega of McAllen, TX, and Delfina Meza of Edinburg, TX; 11 grandchildren, Nick Montez (Ashley Pickett), Jay Montez (Britteny Landes), Benjamin Montez (Heather McAllister), Olivia Montez (Junior Hartman), Raven Rutherford, Madison Watson, Xavier Rivera, Danielle Watson (Joey Miranda), Dustin Watson, Mila Watson and Kamerin Cade; 13 great-grandchildren, Gavin, Trenton, Reydon, Kenyon, Eli, Avery, Bella, Zayla, Elliana, Dominick, Isaac, Violet, and Camden; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; young daughter, Norma; and two brothers, Mauro Montez and Inez Montez Jr.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Memorials in the name of Mr. Antonio Montez can be made to the family.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.