“It will be the year to remember forever and hope it never happens again.”
Hoopeston Area Superintendent Robert Richardson started his report to the Hoopeston Area Board of Education with these words Thursday night in the high school library.
Richardson and district principals reported positives such as a significant drop in discipline issues when compared to previous years and generally positive compliance with district mask requirements.
Richardson thanked the students, staff, administrators and their families for working to make the new situation everyone is working under during the pandemic work.
“There’s been a lot of flexibility on a lot of people’s parts,” he said. “A lot of people stepping up and doing what needs to be done.”
Richardson said students are complying with mask rules.
“I’m proud of our kids for doing what needs to be done,” he said.
Richardson said teachers are adapting to the new situation and finding ways to meet all the needs of their students.
“It’s not an ideal year,” he said. “But Hoopeston Area, with our amazing students, staff and families are making the best of a difficult situation. Together we’ll get through this.”
Richardson said after-school programs in the district are going well with the Project Success program working with 24-30 students on a daily basis.
Maple Principal Suzi Root echoed Richardson’s positivity about the start of the school year.
“The kids are just off to a fantastic start,” she said. “This has honestly been the best start to a year that we’ve had since I’ve been a principal.”
Root said they’ve had to reorganize a great many things at Maple this year.
This includes no longer using their cafeteria as students each breakfast and lunch in their classrooms now.
She praised the lunch staff and teachers for adjusting their daily routines to make the new system work.
Root said student behavior during breakfast and lunch has improved a great deal from previous years under this new system.
She said they’ve only had four minor discipline referrals in the four weeks they’ve been in session.
“That’s just amazing,” Root said.
By this time last year, she said, they already six major referrals and seven minor referrals.
Middle School Principal Michelle White also heaped praise upon the students and teachers at her school for their dedication during this trying time.
She said students are following directions, getting to class and doing what they need to do in class.
However, White said, there have been some issues with getting students to complete and turn in their homework.
John Greer Principal Dan Walder agreed that the school year had gotten off to a smooth start.
High School Principal John Klaber also agreed that the year had gotten off to a phenomenal start in terms of student discipline and enthusiasm.
Each of the district principals reported having difficulty with getting students who chose to use remote learning this semester to complete their homework.
Root said Maple has a handful of students who are doing a phenomenal job with remote learning, but there are also some who have turned in hardly anything.
“That is a huge concern for us,” she said.
Root said Maple is reaching out to parents of these students by making phones and home visits to explain the issue.
She said some of the home visits have been successful so they are going to start sending home weekly reports to parents as far as homework completion.
White said the Middle School is following the same path as Maple when it comes to reaching out to parents.
Beyond this, White said they are bringing students in to work during remote learning times.
She said they will also start sending out progress reports.
White said the Middle School is also sending out teachers from a department in the building every Wednesday to various locations around the area to meet up with students in their communities and provide some assistance when it comes to their homework.
She said the first of these outings took place last week and drew 11 students.
“It wasn’t greatly attended, but I know those 11 kids who were there really enjoyed it,” White said.
Walder focused his report solely on remote learning and some of the issues John Greer has run into with thus far this year.
Root and Walder also said there have been several students who have returned to in-person instruction that had previously chosen remote-learning.
Walder outlined some alarming data trends for the board with regards to remote-learning.
In the first two weeks of school, Walder said, 45 percent of all work was turned in, 32 percent of third graders in math did their Google Meets and 50 percent completed their assessments.
Walder couldn’t say if there were any trends in the data since it was only one set of data. He said the next round of data would tell them more.
Even so, Walder said he had discovered, though he suspected all along, that kids can be successful with remote-learning, but they need four things: parent support, some organizational skills, familiarity with technology and some motivation.
“You take any of those four out of the equation and something goes wrong with that remote learner,” he said.
Walder said John Greer recognized early on that there was a need for progress reports to be sent home to remote-learners.
He said this was in addition to teachers constantly sending out reminders on Google Classroom, via email and Class Dojo.
“Teachers can’t do anymore than what they’re already doing to make these children,” he said. “And a lot of our remote-learners are successful. But a lot aren’t.”
Walder extended an invitation to any remote-learner to return to in-person learning as soon as possible and said his teachers would do the same thing.
Walder said he probably couldn’t even properly comprehend the amount of extra stress that goes on teachers when they’re only getting 45 percent student work turned in.
“It’s not just grading work,” he said. “It’s now ‘I’ve got to contact all these children and try to get ahold of their parents and try to troubleshoot problems…’ We welcome all kids back as soon as possible.”
Walder thanked Richardson for being gracious to parents as they call him to request their students return to in-person instruction and being gracious when he asks the building principal if the student can return.
“And I say ‘I don’t care who they are, send them back,’” Walder said. “It helps the kid, it helps the parents, it the teacher, it helps society in the long-run. We cannot give a quality education to all of our children remotely. They need teachers.”
Walder said there has been the notion over the past few decades with the rise of technology that eventually there will be no need for actual teachers.
He feels that issues with remote-learning prove that notion definitively wrong.
“This proves otherwise,” he said. “We will always need that in-person teacher to provide instruction to our kids.”
Walder finished his report by pointing out the constant reminders that are going out to parents and students that highlight the standards students are held to with regards to assessments.
“If you don’t take the assessments we can’t determine whether you qualify to be promoted,” he said. “And the fact of the matter is that for most kids, not all, if you don’t do the work, which is the foundation of practice, you’re not going to do well on the assessments. That is the message we’re trying to get out there: if you don’t do the work, if you don’t take the tests, you can’t go on to the next grade.”
Walder his next step will be to send out another batch of progress reports using the next set of data.
Beyond that, Walder said he has started making home visits to students whose teacher say need somebody there to get their attention.
Klaber also shared some of the difficulties the high school has had when it comes to getting students to turn in their work.
“Right now, we have too high of an F rate,” he said.
He said 58 percent of freshmen have at least one F as of last week and 76 of the school’s remote-learners have at least one F.
“We have challenges in front of us and most of that is just is multi-tiered,” he said.
Klaber said part of the problem is freshmen not realizing that credits count and now and if they fail a class they are going to have to retake it to get the credits.
He said more in-person students are beginning to utilize the after-school programs and Wednesday remote-learning days to get the assistance they need.
Klaber said the school is working to set up meetings with students from each grade level to offer them encouragement and get them back on track.
He said the school has also worked to get students back on track by have new counselor Luke Lawson inform freshmen that if they are not passing classes they will not be driving in driver’s ed class.
Klaber said they also formed freshman and sophomore action teams that will be meeting every Wednesday to figure out ways to work with underclassmen to get them back on track.
He said they will also be sending out comprehensive progress reports to every student who has an F.
Klaber said the school will also utilize Dean of Student Jerud VanDyke to make home visits and going door-to-door to visit remote-learners who are struggling with various issues or simply being motivated to do their work.
“One of the greatest disservices I think our state did to our students was last year say that basically grades didn’t matter and nothing you did counted and if you didn’t do anything you’re still passing,” he said. “That is really tough to break early on.”
Klaber said the school will use VanDyke to try and break students out of this mindset via home visits and having tough talks with kids on the subject.
In other business:
- Richardson reported that demolition at Honeywell School is expected to begin this week. He said they hope the project will remain within the timeline of taking four to six weeks to complete.
He said the district is also working on possibly moving the newer playground equipment from Honeywell to John Greer.
- The board adopted the FY21 School District Budget following a financial report from Richardson and Mark Eighner.
- The board approved the administration compensation report for the 2020-21 school year.
- The board approved a requisition to Moving Minds for $16,216.68 for equipment for adaptive learning. Funds were provided through the Wheeler Foundation grant.
- The board approved a requisition to Wilson for $11,300 for intervention training. Funds were provided through the Title I grant.
- The approved a joint committee memorandum of understanding regarding teacher evaluations for the 2020-21 school year.
The board also approved the following personnel matters:
- Action to accept the resignation of Amy Linares as Community Liaison at Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 effective Sept. 1, 2020.
- Action to accept the resignation of Mason Layden as Transportation Director at Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 effective Sept. 10.
- Action to accept the resignation of Karen Romig as Scholastic Bowl Coach at Hoopeston Area Middle School with an effective date of Aug. 31.
- Action to employ Amanda Conover as Bus Monitor at Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 with an effective date of Sept. 1.