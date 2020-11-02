Christmas is coming!
The Hoopeston Jaycees will independently host registration for their annual Toys for Kids Project, which allows qualifying families to select new toys and stocking stuffers for children ages 0-10.
Participation will be open to all residences within the Hoopeston Area School District, including Hoopeston, Rankin, East Lynn, Wellington, and Cheneyville.
Income qualification will be based on the book waiver through the school district.
Applicants must be parents and/or guardians, and are asked to bring proof of residency and children.
Registration will take place at the Hoopeston First United Methodist Church (403 E. Main St.) on the following dates: Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 9-11 a.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 5-7 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 5 from 5-7 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 7: 9-11 a.m.
Please direct any questions to info@hoopestonjaycees.org or the Facebook page at “Hoopeston Jaycees”.