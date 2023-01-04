For many people, one of their New Year’s resolutions is to get organized and declutter their home and their life.
But that task can seem a little overwhelming. If you’re wondering how to get started, HPL is offering a FREE workshop “Decluttering Your Life” at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30.
The program will be presented by Chelsey Byers, Family Educator with the University of Illinois Extension at Urbana-Champaign. Participants will learn easy-to-implement tips on making a plan, getting started and deciding what to keep and what to toss.
The workshop is FREE. Pre-registration is not required, but is recommended because seating is limited. Call 217-283-6711 to sign up or stop by the library.