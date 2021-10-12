Hoopeston Public Library’s Pumpkin Decorating Contest is back for 2021, but this time it will be virtual!
HPL has sponsored the popular fall event since 2017, with dozens of pumpkins grown and donated by Mel and Terri Hambleton. Covid-19 restrictions put it on hold in 2020, but the contest is back this year with a twist. Entries will NOT be returned to the library, but photos of the pumpkins will be submitted by email for judging.
Free pumpkins can be “checked out” at the library (lower level) beginning Monday, Oct. 4, while supplies last. Participants can then decorate their pumpkins, take a picture and send it back by email no later than October 18. Detailed instructions for emailing will be provided when pumpkins are checked out. Winners will be announced and contacted the week of Oct. 25.
As in the past, there will be five categories: ages 5-7, 8-11, 12-15, 16-adult, and family/group. First place winners will be selected in each category and each will receive a $10 gift certificate from a local restaurant. All photos received will be posted on the HPL Facebook page, published in the November HPL newsletter, and on display at the library.