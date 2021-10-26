Library launches weekly online video show for kids
Hoopeston Public Library is excited to announce its collaboration this fall with Checkers Library TV to present “The Reading Road Trip: Full STEAM Ahead.
This live-action weekly television show is aimed at providing entertainment for children from preschool through fifth grade and illustrating the benefits of reading in a fun and exciting way. Parents can find these free episodes posted weekly every Tuesday on the Hoopeston Public Library Facebook page.
The show features Checkers and his vacuum robot sidekick Snoozer, who head off on a reading road trip where they will explore the vast world of STEAM and visit a new location each week. The 16-episode series will feature many unique STEAM concepts such as 3D printing, dinosaurs, and other exciting features that will keep kids on the edge of their seats.
Along the way, the episodes will also feature health tips from Dr. Dan, crafts and activities with Mrs. Hamilton, book recommendations, science experiments, and much more. Families can stop by the library Children’s Room each week to pick up a packet of activity sheets to go along with each episode.
Spooky Fun Crafts
Halloween craft kits for preschool-second graders and third-fifth graders are available at the Hoopeston Public Library.
The crafts will include bats, pumpkins and mummies and more.
Art Squad Teen Take Home Project
The project is open for middle and high school students.
Pick up your October kit today at the main desk. Includes everything you need (plus instructions) for creating a "Stained Glass" jar.
More take home projects coming monthly.
October Take & Make Crafts
Teens and adults can pick-up your free take and make crafts for October.
Teens can paint and make a fun skeleton puzzle craft.
Adults will make a cute pumpkin decoration from an old wine glass.
One per person, while supplies last.