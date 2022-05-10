Gardening is a good way to get outdoors, get some exercise, and it makes a fun educational project to do as a family. But if you’ve never started a garden before, it can be a little overwhelming—and expensive.
HPL wants to help more local residents get into gardening with the introduction of our new Seed Library. How does a Seed Library work? It’s simple! Come in, pick out your seeds from our assortment and check them out. While you’re here, you might want to also check out the many awesome gardening books available to help you get started.
The Seed Library opened this week on the library’s main level. Current seed offerings include radishes, zucchini, basil, asters, zinnias, sunflowers and snapdragons.
Obviously, seeds “checked out” from the library can’t be returned. But local gardeners are encouraged to bring in their excess seeds to help replenish the library and share with others.
Many seeds can be harvested from flower or vegetable gardens at the end of the growing season, and gardeners will also be encouraged to do that as the seasons progress.
Seed Libraries are intended to promote gardening, allow community residents to share their seed resources and to encourage saving seeds for future seasons.
HPL’s startup Seed Library is being funded in part with donations given in memory of former longtime library staff member Donna Judy, who passed away earlier this year. Seeds were purchased locally at Treasured Roots Flowers, Gifts & Garden. Seeds have also been donated by the University of Illinois Extension’s Master Gardeners Program.