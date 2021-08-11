Aug. 3
Hoopeston Fire Department and Arrow Ambulance were called at 10:40 a.m. to the First Avenue
warehouse of Teasdale Foods for a report of smoke and fire in machinery. Upon arrival, the fire was put
out. A representative of the maintenance department said the machine malfunctioned. No injuries or damage were reported.
A cell phone was found in the 600 block of East Thompson. The owner may identify and claim it at
the police station.
Randy Dillon, 38, of Hoopeston, was arrested after a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. at South Sixth Ave. and West Orange. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and was taken to the Public Safety Building to await arraignment.
Police are investigating a vehicle theft reported at 2:50 a.m. by a 47-year-old Hoopeston man, who said the vehicle was taken from his yard in the 400 block of North Ninth Ave.
Aug. 4
Thad A. Finnell, 27, of Hoopeston, was arrested at 3:28 p.m. at 614 W. Elm. Wanted on a Vermilion County warrant, he was taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville by a Vermilion County deputy.
Aug. 6
Lindsey M. Warner, 33, of Hoopeston, was arrested at 6:39 a.m. at 112 Wine and Coffee Shoppe, 112 E. Main. A representative of the shop alleged Warner was causing a scene in the business, then went outside and blocked the entry door. She was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct and was released on bond with notices to appear in Vermilion County Court.
Aug. 8
Eric R. Couch, 32, of Hoopeston, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. at Parkview Court, after Vermilion County Probation Department requested officers attempt to locate him. Couch was charged with violation of bail bond and was taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville.